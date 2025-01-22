Economy
Railways to work on new bullet train corridors in North, East and South as proposed in BJP manifesto
Subhash Narayan 5 min read 22 Jan 2025, 05:45 AM IST
- Government proposes to expand the network of bullet trains, taking high-speed train travel to all corners of the country and building ground for creating a golden quadrilateral network of these state-of-art modern fast trains in future.
