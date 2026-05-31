Rain, thunderstorm seen in many parts, conditions favour monsoon progress: IMD

Mumbai: Heatwave conditions have eased across the country, but India is now bracing for a spell of turbulence, with the weather bureau forecasting heavy rainfall in parts of the north-east and south peninsula regions, along with severe thunderstorms across several regions in the coming week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather pattern is expected to support the further advance of the southwest monsoon over additional parts of the Arabian Sea, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and the Bay of Bengal over the next three to four days.

Last year, the monsoon had hit the Kerala coast on 1 June.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms, accompanied by squally winds of up to 90 kmph and isolated hailstorms are likely over the north-west, central and adjoining east India in the coming week, the IMD said.

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Over the coming week, the IMD sees a gradual rise of 6-8 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures across many parts of the north-west. While central India may see easing daytime temperatures until 1 June, a similar rise is likely during 2-6 June.

East India may see temperatures rising by 2- 4 degrees Celsius till 3 June, with no significant change thereafter, while the north-east is expected to witness stable temperatures until 2 June before a gradual decline of 4-5 degrees Celsius during 3-6 June.

Interior Maharashtra is likely to record a fall of 2-4 degrees in maximum temperatures until 4 June, while Gujarat may witness a decline of 3-4 degrees fall between 3-6 June. In south Peninsular India, temperatures are likely to gradually decline by 2-4 degrees over the next four-five days, the IMD said.

As of May 30, maximum temperatures remained in the range of 40-44 degrees Celsius across parts of central India, adjoining east India, north Peninsular India, south Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch and interior Maharashtra.

Chandrapur in Maharashtra recorded the country’s highest maximum temperature at 44.8°C.

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However, temperatures were below normal by 3-8 degrees Celsius across most parts of the north-west, adjoining central and east India, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam as of 30 May. In parts of north Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and southwest Himachal Pradesh, temperatures were significantly below normal by 8-15 degrees.

Squall forecast The IMD has also forecast squally weather over several parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian sea between 31 May and 5 June, advising fishermen to exercise caution in affected areas.

In the Bay of Bengal, squally conditions are likely over the Gulf of Mannar, Comorin region and Maldives area, along and off the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts, many parts of the south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, as well as the south and adjoining north Andaman Sea during 1-5 June. Similar conditions are also expected along and off the south Andhra Pradesh coast on 1 June, extending to offshore areas of south Andhra Pradesh during 2-5 June.