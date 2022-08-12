Rains, cooling commodities augur well for economy: Centre3 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 06:11 AM IST
Price rise is a key challenge the Centre has to deal with politically, in addition to the impact it can have on budget balancing
NEW DELHI : Easing global commodity prices bodes well for the economy and will reflect positively on the current account deficit (CAD) even as the central government keeps a close watch on trends in inflation, especially from the perspective of protecting the interests of the poor and the middle class, a top government official said on Thursday. A promising monsoon means half the battle is won, the person said.