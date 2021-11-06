The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology interacted with startups knowing about their journey, the challenges they face and their suggestions on how to further strengthen the government’s support to the startup programme.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar had an engaging and interactive conversation with DeepTech, TechWe and STPI IoT OpenLab startups based out of Karnataka along with industry leaders, according to an official statement.

The Minister also viewed the game changing solutions of the startups and the people they have impacted in their digital inclusion journey. Deliberation were also held on ‘strategies to develop the deep tech ecosystem in India by 2026’.

Addressing the gathering, Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke about the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Digital India Programme. He mentioned that “ The PM launched the Digital India Programme in the year 2015 with 3 clear objectives. It was to leverage technology for - i) transforming the lives of people ii) expanding economic opportunities iii) creating capabilities in certain strategic technologies. He mentioned that the way the Indian economy has bounced back post the pandemic, a lot of that has to do with the strong foundations laid by Hon’ble PM under the Digital India programme. People in the remotest part of the country could be reached with the click of a button and each and every penny was directly transferred into the accounts of beneficiaries.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar also stressed upon the need to spread the entrepreneurship to smaller cities and to replace the outsourcing model with the co-development to support the next stage of entrepreneurship.

