Rajeev Chandrasekhar interacts with Bengaluru-based startups

Addressing the gathering, Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke about the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Digital India Programme. He mentioned that “ The PM launched the Digital India Programme in the year 2015 with 3 clear objectives. It was to leverage technology for - i) transforming the lives of people ii) expanding economic opportunities iii) creating capabilities in certain strategic technologies. He mentioned that the way the Indian economy has bounced back post the pandemic, a lot of that has to do with the strong foundations laid by Hon’ble PM under the Digital India programme. People in the remotest part of the country could be reached with the click of a button and each and every penny was directly transferred into the accounts of beneficiaries.