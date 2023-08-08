Rajya Sabha passes IIM, Inter services Organisation bills

Rajya Sabha passes IIM, Inter services Organisation bills1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 08:08 PM IST
With the clearance from the Rajya Sabha, the Bills have now successfully navigated their way through the legislative process in Parliament and would become law after Presidential assent
Even as the opposition moved a motion of no confidence against the government, legislative exercise continued unhindered in Parliament on Tuesday with the upper house passing key Bills including the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill and the Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill.