Rajya Sabha passes IIM, Inter services Organisation bills

Even as the opposition moved a motion of no confidence against the government, legislative exercise continued unhindered in Parliament on Tuesday with the upper house passing key Bills including the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill and the Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill.

With the clearance from the Rajya Sabha, the Bills have now successfully navigated their way through the legislative process in Parliament and would become law after Presidential assent. All the Bills were earlier introduced and cleared by the Lok Sabha.

The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill entrusts the management accountability of the IIMs with the President, who will be a visitor to the B-schools and have the powers to audit their functioning and also appoint or remove their functionaries including the directors.

The Bill preserves the autonomy of these prestigious institutions but aims to strengthen governance and oversight. Replying to the debate in the upper house, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Bill will only ensure management accountability while allowing full academic freedom.

The Inter-services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief or Officer-in-Command of Inter-services Organisations to exercise disciplinary or administrative control over the service personnel under their command, irrespective of their service or belonging to any armed services including navy, army and air force.