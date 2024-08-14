Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he’s looking for ‘a little more data’ before supporting a reduction in interest rates, emphasising he wants to be sure the US central bank will not have to change course once it begins cutting.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic has indicated he needs additional economic data before endorsing an interest rate reduction. Speaking at the Conference of African American Financial Professionals in Atlanta on Tuesday, Bostic emphasised the importance of certainty in the Fed's decision-making process, Bloomberg reported.

"We want to be absolutely sure," Bostic stated. “It would be really bad if we started cutting rates and then had to turn around and raise them again," Bostic was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

While maintaining his earlier position that rate cuts might be appropriate "by the end of the year," Bostic expressed optimism about recent inflation trends. His comments come amid growing concerns that the Federal Reserve may have delayed rate cuts for too long, especially in light of recent labour market data showing a slowdown in hiring and rising unemployment, according to the Bloomberg report.

Despite these concerns, Bostic described the increase in joblessness as largely due to a growing labour supply rather than diminishing demand, calling it a "good problem to have."

Bostic's cautious stance aligns with many other Fed policymakers who have recently tempered expectations for aggressive rate cuts. Market attention is now shifting to the upcoming Fed symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Chair Jerome Powell is anticipated to provide further insights on monetary policy direction, the Bloomberg report hinted.

Recent economic indicators have shown progress in curbing inflation, with producer prices rising less than expected in July. Consumer inflation data for July is set to be released on Wednesday, with economists projecting a 3% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index.