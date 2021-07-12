MUMBAI: A rapid rise in mobility will likely pave the way for the third wave of the pandemic in India even as easing of regional lockdown curbs help increase business operations, according to Nomura.

“A key risk we are monitoring is whether the rapid rise in mobility increases the risk of a third wave, as new infection cases appear to be stabilising," said Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists Nomura.

The pace of vaccination in July has so far struggled to pick up from the June average of 3.8 million doses per day, although vaccinations are expected to rise at a faster pace from August, they said.

Meanwhile, the Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) accelerated to 95.7 for the week ended 11 July from 91.0 in the previous week. The high frequency indicator is now only 4.3 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels and back to pre-second wave levels from mid-March.

Mobility indicators like Google’s workplace and retail & recreation mobility indices surged by 5.1 pp and 7.4 pp, respectively, from previous week, while the Apple driving index rose 7.9 pp. Power demand rose 1.4% week-on-week after a superlative 6.9% rise the previous week, while labour participation rate inched up to 40.6% from 39.5%.

“While data for June continue to largely confirm a sequential improvement, as we expected, early data for July are more mixed. There was a higher power demand amid a continued fall in railway freight revenues and lower goods and services (GST) E-way bills in the first week (7.1 million versus 9 million in the first week of June, 7.2 million at the start of the second wave in April, and pre-second wave levels of 15.6 million in February-March)," Varma and Nandi added.

Goods and services tax (GST) receipts in June slipped below Rs1 trillion for the first time in eight months. The Central and state governments collected Rs92,849 crore in GST in June, representing transactions by businesses in May, official data showed on Tuesday. The last time GST collections fell below the trillion-rupee mark was in October. Revenues for June showed a 2% growth from a year earlier, when the country was still recovering from the effects of the first wave of the pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.