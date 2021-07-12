Rapid rise in mobility may increase risk of third covid wave: Nomura

Goods and services tax (GST) receipts in June slipped below Rs1 trillion for the first time in eight months. The Central and state governments collected Rs92,849 crore in GST in June, representing transactions by businesses in May, official data showed on Tuesday. The last time GST collections fell below the trillion-rupee mark was in October. Revenues for June showed a 2% growth from a year earlier, when the country was still recovering from the effects of the first wave of the pandemic.

