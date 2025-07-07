Rush to buy rare earth magnets at a premium cushioned blow from China curbs
Summary
In response to tensions over trade with the US, China imposed a restriction on the export of rare earth magnets starting 4 April. What was initially thought to be a move aimed at the US soon engulfed Indian suppliers as well.
Manufacturers using permanent magnets in automobiles and electronics products rushed to secure the supplies of magnets in March and April by paying more, just as trade tensions spiked between the US and China.
