Rush to buy rare earth magnets at a premium cushioned blow from China curbs

Sharma had warned that the shortage of rare earth magnets could lead to production cuts starting July. During a press conference held late last month, Tata Motors management said that some supplies had come through and there was enough stockpile to manage the situation for now.

However, Mint reported on 7 July that automakers have formally asked the government to cut duties on imports of motors which are made using rare earth magnets, suggesting that shortage of the critical component is now threatening the production lines.