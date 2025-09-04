India's rare earth hunt has a toxic waste problem
As India develops a scheme to boost rare earth mining, concerns about hazardous waste management arise. While the initiative seeks to lower import dependence, it may lack the needed environmental protections to address toxic waste issue.
New Delhi: As India prepares a scheme to boost rare earth mining and magnet production with fiscal incentives in a bid to reduce import dependence for the crucial industry input, a major worry has surfaced: dealing with toxic waste from its mining and processing.