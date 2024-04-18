Rate cut in US not likely until end of year, says Atlanta Fed chief
The Atlanta Fed chief has previously said he anticipates just one rate reduction this year. he will continue to monitor job growth and inflation-adjusted wage gains.
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he’s comfortable keeping interest rates steady, reiterating he doesn’t think it will be appropriate to lower borrowing costs until toward the end of the year.
