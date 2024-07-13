Rate cuts could make things worse for banks before they help

As for deposits, lower interest rates should eventually take the pressure off banks’ rising deposit costs. But a lot of customers have been taking their time to move cash out of things like checking accounts, and may still be doing so even if rates are slightly lower, meaning interest costs for banks could keep rising. Until longer-term bond yields pick up and people want to invest their cash or want to spend more, they might be content to let that cash sit and earn for as long as it can.