Rate Cuts Might Be Delayed. That’s No Reason to Panic.

How much does it matter if the Federal Reserve starts cutting rates in June instead of May?
Not much to the broader economy, or even to investors. But that sure isn’t how they reacted to Tuesday’s consumer-price-index report. The Dow was down as much as 750 points by midafternoon and it closed 525 points, or 1.4%, lower. The more rate-sensitive Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks plunged 4%, and the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose to its highest since November.
All this was because inflation in January as measured by the Labor Department came in stronger than expected, rising 3.1% from a year earlier, compared with economists’ expectations for a 2.9% pace. As a result, the most likely date for the Fed’s first interest-rate cut has moved, in traders’ estimation, to policymakers’ meeting on June 12 instead of May 1, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool that tracks movements in fed-funds futures.
Some perspective is needed: January’s figure was still down from December’s 3.4% pace, and the slowest reading since last June. And yes, the core inflation rate stripping out food and energy, at 3.9% in January, was unchanged from December. But one month in which core inflation failed to slow hardly seems cause for panic. Just six months earlier, in July 2023, core inflation was running at 4.7%.
Goods inflation continues to be negative as prices fall for things such as apparel and used cars, partly because of the unwinding of pandemic shortages. The worry is in services, where core prices, excluding energy services, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% from a month earlier in January, accelerating from a 0.4% increase in December.
The bear case is that this increase in services costs is being driven by a tight labor market, which could keep the Fed on hold for even longer as it waits for the employment market to cool. It didn’t look soft at all in the latest, surprisingly strong jobs report.
Digging deeper, though, there were some signs that January’s acceleration in services inflation was an aberration, “more noise than signal," as economists say. Most notably, shelter costs accelerated to a 0.6% rise from the prior month, compared with December’s 0.4% rise. In a note, research firm Capital Economics called this jump “suspicious looking" given that alternative measures of newly signed rents have been stagnating.
“We still expect to see more disinflation in these CPI measures based on existing rents soon," they added.
Similarly, economists at BNP Paribas wrote that the official data on owner-equivalent rents “show a sawtooth pattern of ups and downs recently."
The bottom line is that, if newly signed leases keep moderating, that will eventually feed through to slower inflation readings in the Labor Department data. And, as many commentators noted on Tuesday, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, put out by the Commerce Department, places a smaller weight on housing costs.
Of course, nothing is promised from the Fed. Investors shouldn’t treat a quick drop in rates as a foregone conclusion. Optimism about that happening helped push the Nasdaq-100 index of large tech companies up 24% between the beginning of November and Monday’s close. Valuations in that part of the market were looking euphoric already, so a small dose of caution at this stage could prove healthy.
But the Magnificent Seven aren’t America. The overall outlook for the U.S. economy—of surprising resilience in growth in jobs, paired with cooling inflation—remains unchanged. That is hardly a backdrop that should make investors hit the panic button.
Write to Aaron Back at aaron.back@wsj.com