Rate hikes are back? Kevin Warsh and G7 central banks face inflation test this week

Central banks across much of the Group of Seven face a critical week as renewed inflation pressures increase the possibility of further interest-rate hikes.

Three key policy decisions, beginning with the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday and followed by the Bank of England and Bank of Japan on consecutive days, could reshape the global monetary policy outlook for the remainder of 2026 and beyond.

The Federal Reserve will draw the most attention after Friday’s hotter-than-expected core inflation data strengthened expectations that Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and his colleagues will raise interest rates, potentially going against the preferences of US President Donald Trump.

UK policymakers weigh inflation risks The Bank of England is not expected to raise rates on Thursday. However, the possibility of a policy shift later this year remains open.

Three officials backed an increase at the central bank’s late-July meeting, while persistent price pressures could strengthen the case for a hike as early as November. Investors will therefore closely examine the tone of the BOE’s latest decision for signs of how policymakers are responding to renewed inflation risks.

Japan set for another rate increase The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate toward the end of the week.

A series of stronger economic indicators has provided support for tighter monetary policy, including the country’s biggest wage increase in almost three decades. Higher wages could reinforce expectations that inflation is becoming more entrenched and allow the BOJ to continue moving away from its long-standing accommodative stance.

Oil surge complicates the global inflation outlook The broader inflation picture has also become more challenging. Oil prices have moved decisively above $100 a barrel as the Middle East conflict appears to be intensifying again.

The renewed surge in energy costs leaves policymakers with little immediate relief from global price pressures. Higher crude prices could feed into inflation across major economies, complicating efforts by central banks to balance price stability against economic growth.

G7 policy stance turning increasingly hawkish The European Central Bank’s rate increase on Thursday, its second such move since the Iran conflict began, has already added to signs of a broader shift toward tighter monetary policy.

By the end of the week, investors could have a clearer picture of an increasingly synchronized hawkish stance among G7 central banks.

The Bank of Canada is also moving in that direction. Minutes from its decision earlier this month, when policymakers left interest rates unchanged but highlighted concerns over inflation, are due to be released on Wednesday.

Fed decision could mark a major policy shift Warsh said last month that the Fed would “have work to do” if it could not be confident that underlying inflation was moving toward its target clearly and quickly enough. Friday’s inflation figures provided little reassurance on that front.

Expectations for a US rate increase have consequently strengthened sharply. Investors and economists now view a hike as highly likely, which would mark the first increase by the US central bank in three years.

The case for tighter policy had already been gaining momentum before the latest inflation report. Three Fed officials dissented from July’s decision to keep rates unchanged, arguing instead for an increase.