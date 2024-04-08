Rate-cut delays could mean dollar stays stronger for longer
SummaryMany analysts and fund managers have been anticipating that the dollar would fall this year as the Fed starts to cut interest rates, but rate-cut expectations have been trimmed back sharply recently. US elections and geopolitical uncertainty could also lift the currency.
Further signs of a solid U.S. economy and potential delays to anticipated interest-rate cuts could prolong the dollar’s strength, analysts said.
