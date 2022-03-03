Rational to reopen schools, colleges, and other routine activities: VK Paul

In the last 24 hours, India has reported about 6561 new covid-19 cases, with a daily positivity rate of 0.74%. As on 3rd March, the Central government has supplied more than 178.48 crore vaccine doses to the States/ UTs free of cost via government channel and through direct state procurement category. Over 2.02 crore precaution doses have also been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries which includes Health Care Workers (HWCs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and people above the age of 60 years.