Rational to reopen schools, colleges, and other routine activities: VK Paul

It is true that vaccination has played a key role in the fight against COVID-19. Now it is rational to open schools, colleges, economic and normal affairs of society, says VK Paul
With the third wave of COVID-19 witnessing less severity of illnesses and lower number of deaths, the union government on Thursday said that it is “rational" to reopen schools, colleges, and other routine activities.
NEW DELHI :
While briefing reporters at a press conference; Dr VK Paul, member (Health) at NITI Aayog said, “It is true that vaccination has played a key role in the fight against COVID-19. Now it is rational to open schools, colleges, economic and normal affairs of society. But we have to be cautious and strictly adhere to the covid appropriate behavior."
At least 92% of deaths have occurred in unvaccinated individuals during the third wave of COVID-19 in 2022 in India, added Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research at the same press conference on COVID-19 briefing.
According to the government, India is in the “vaccine protected low covid-19 phase." The Union government said that India is the second country to have a vaccine tracker. This database comprises of 94.47 crore individuals till date, out of which partially vaccinated are approximately 15 crore individuals, and about 73 crore are fully vaccinated. The total number of unvaccinated individuals is around 5 crore.
“We have developed the vaccine and all the science is published in public literature…India is the only country to have a vaccine tracker (a national database) now for the last seven months. This India vaccine tracker has database of CoWIN, ICMR testing and India Portal Databases," said Bhargava.
“We have measured vaccine effectiveness in mortality prevention as per person-time-year. We have observed that first dose is responsible for 98.9% vaccine effectiveness and if both the doses are given the vaccine effectiveness is 99.3%. The vaccine tracker shows that how mortality has reduced among vaccinated individuals and 92% of deaths have taken place in unvaccinated individuals during 2022," added Bhargava.
In the last 24 hours, India has reported about 6561 new covid-19 cases, with a daily positivity rate of 0.74%. As on 3rd March, the Central government has supplied more than 178.48 crore vaccine doses to the States/ UTs free of cost via government channel and through direct state procurement category. Over 2.02 crore precaution doses have also been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries which includes Health Care Workers (HWCs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and people above the age of 60 years.
Agarwal highlighted the government’ approach in combating the COVID-19 virus and the vaccination campaign. “Approximately, 97% of the citizens have been administered the first dose while 82 per cent individuals are fully vaccinated."
“About 74% of teenagers between 15-18 years of age received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 39% have been inoculated with the given both doses. Moreover, 2.03 crore precaution doses have been elderly above the age group of 60 years having co-morbid conditions," Agarwal said.
Agarwal also presented the global analysis of omicron virus. “Globally the Omicron upsurge led to a peak almost 4.68 times the previous peak reported. India efforts have helped and yielded positive results."
