The government will focus more on privatisation going forward aligning with the public sector enterprises (PSE) policy framed by the government last year, as it will create more jobs and have a larger impact on the economy, rather than just stake sale, DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told Mint in an exclusive interview. He said that targets for FY 23 have been rationalised to align with this change in strategy and a re-look at the disinvestment strategy adopted by the government. Edited excerpts:

What was the reason behind lowering the revised estimate from divestment for FY22 and a subdued target for FY23 compared to ₹1.75 lakh crore that was set last year?

This is basically a rationalisation exercise that we have done for targets, to see whether these very tall targets are tenable. We've basically taken a re-look at our disinvestment strategy. There is a fair amount of equity divestment has taken place on minority stake sale side, we have some listed companies 59 of them and in many of them are already nearing 51% threshold. Now unless privatisation decisions are taken, we can't really go really pay below it, that means the bandwidth that we have is also reduced. We have been doing the divestment some Rs 3.8 lakh crore over a period of time. Second, we cannot have pressure on the markets of PSU stocks, on valuations, because we would like to divest at the opportune time right in the opportune quantity. So, we have to be mindful of that (divesting a stock at lesser value for larger number of shares). Further, there are minority stake has also been taken by people who are invested in stocks, so we should not give them a ‘fate accompli’ kind of situation, just for monetisation because we have a fiscal deficit.

So, what is the change in tact here?

Our basic track is now not minority stakes, but privatisation which is the new PSE policy. In privatisation, the transactions take a lot of time - it takes one to one and a half years if we do it very efficiently – but our focus should be on implementation of transactions. Also, we should not get into the easy things in order to reach the target. If you keep a too high a target you will not touch difficult thing (transaction). For example, in Air India, our whole focus was how to save it from further bleeding, save government money. Saving ₹220 crore a day, it's much more important to me than the amount I get in equity (sale). In NINL also, we get nothing. Now, the plant will gallop because there could be investment of ₹30,000-50,000 crore in that place because of location, land and other assets, and jobs will be created. It will have a tremendous impact on GDP, the economy.

Is that the strategy going forward?

Yes, target numbers will remain rational, nothing stops us from exceeding. That is the change in tact, we will look at the economic impact (of privatisation). It will also not put pressure on the markets, by off-loading too many shares, which leads to prices going down and people exiting PSU stocks.

