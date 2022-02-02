Rationalisation in targets part of re-look at disinvestment strategy: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

This is basically a rationalisation exercise that we have done for targets, to see whether these very tall targets are tenable. We've basically taken a re-look at our disinvestment strategy. There is a fair amount of equity divestment has taken place on minority stake sale side, we have some listed companies 59 of them and in many of them are already nearing 51% threshold. Now unless privatisation decisions are taken, we can't really go really pay below it, that means the bandwidth that we have is also reduced. We have been doing the divestment some Rs 3.8 lakh crore over a period of time. Second, we cannot have pressure on the markets of PSU stocks, on valuations, because we would like to divest at the opportune time right in the opportune quantity. So, we have to be mindful of that (divesting a stock at lesser value for larger number of shares). Further, there are minority stake has also been taken by people who are invested in stocks, so we should not give them a ‘fate accompli’ kind of situation, just for monetisation because we have a fiscal deficit.

