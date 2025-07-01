Ray Dalio calls for Democrats and Republicans to ‘chip in a bit’ to address the US ‘debt bomb’. Here's what he said…

Markets expert and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio believes the United States needs bipartisan support for tax policies and spending cuts in order to address the country's mounting debt issue.

In a lengthy post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Dalio expressed that there is no way that the US “deficit/debt bomb” problem can be sustainably dealt with unless there is a bipartisan mix of tax revenue increases and spending decreases.

‘Politics have become so absolutist… a tragedy’, says Ray Dalio Here's what he wrote: ““I promise to not raise your taxes” and “I promise to not cut your benefits” are the two popular political promises that are inconsistent with the much more needed promise “I promise to cut the budget deficit to about 3 percent of GDP” that is required to prevent a big debt/dollar crisis.”

“There is no way that the deficit/debt bomb problem can be sustainably dealt with unless there is a mix of tax revenue increases and spending decreases that are determined in a bipartisan way. Our representatives in Washington, DC, both Republicans and Democrats, know this is true. They understand the need to reduce the deficit by having those from both sides chip in a bit (e.g., a 4 percent increase in tax revenue and a 4 percent spending cut) which would lead to a supply/demand balance improvement for US debt which in turn would lower interest rates,” he added.

“Lower interest rates would help reduce the budget deficit as well as help the markets and the economy. But because politics have become so absolutist, they feel they can't go down this obviously best path because both their constituents and their parties will throw them out of office if they explored this more balanced approach. To me, that’s a tragedy,” he ended.

Ray Dalio: ‘Need a big renovation’ In an interview with Fox News, the clip of which Dalio posted on X in another post, the investor added that “politics is standing in the way of making good decisions”.

“Everybody I speak with on both sides of the aisle agrees that we need to get our spending down to 3% of GDP. But politics is standing in the way of making good decisions. The idea of compromise is out,” he wrote.

Adding, “I think we all agree that we’re in need of a big renovation. The question is how that renovation gets done — and there’s a lot of fighting over what that renovation might look like. My advice: Politicians on both sides need to agree on a mutually acceptable “worst case scenario” that cuts spending to the level we need, if a broader agreement can’t be reached in the near future.”

One Big Beautiful Bill: Senate debate on Dalio's comments come as the US Senate debates its version of President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill, dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act. After a series of amendments it will be put to vote soon.