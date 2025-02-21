Australia’s central bank is closely monitoring the state of the labor market as persistent tightness may signal a stronger underlying impulse in the economy, adding that policymakers aren’t “pre-committed” to any path for interest rates.

“The board is committed to being guided by the incoming data and our evolving assessment of the risks,” Governor Michele Bullock told a parliamentary panel in Canberra on Friday. “While the strong employment growth is good news for jobseekers, we are alert to the possibility that it is signaling a bit more strength in the economy, which could delay or derail the disinflation process.”

Her comments follow the Reserve Bank board’s decision on Tuesday to cut the cash rate for the first time in over four years to 4.1%, joining most global counterparts in embarking on an easing cycle. Yet Bullock reiterated her caution about the prospects for follow up moves, noting that core inflation at 3.2% remains above the RBA’s target.

Jobs data on Thursday showed hiring came in more than double estimates for January while the jobless rate ticked up a bit to 4.1%. Separate data on fourth-quarter wages, also out this week, showed a slowdown, suggesting a tight labor market isn’t so far fueling wage-price inflation.

“We have not pre-committed to any particular course of action on interest rates,” Bullock said in her opening statement. “But in the forecasts published this week, the central projection suggests that if monetary policy is eased too quickly or by too much, disinflation could stall and inflation would settle above the midpoint of the target range.”

The RBA’s latest forecasts showed trimmed mean inflation easing to 2.7% from mid-2025 and remaining there through mid-2027. That estimate was based on market pricing for three rate cuts this year, including the one already delivered.

Money markets are now fully pricing in just one more cut, having pared back the chance of a third reduction to under 70% following comments from top RBA officials that were deemed hawkish by traders.

On Thursday, Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser told Bloomberg that the RBA’s rate-setting board looked at an alternate scenario which showed that keeping interest rates unchanged this year would have resulted in core inflation going below the 2.5% midpoint of its 2-3% target.

“The board remains cautious about prospects for further policy easing,” Bullock reiterated on Friday.

