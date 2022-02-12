Comments by Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis chief James Bullard on Thursday regarding the need for a 50 basis point rate increase and the possibility of a liftoff before the Fed’s March meeting roiled markets and raised questions about the weight of a single regional Fed bank president’s views.

But, according to some analysts, hawks like Mr. Bullard have been ahead of the curve in the current cycle when it comes to the shifting outlook for the central bank, making him worth watching, and the same goes for Fed governor Christopher Waller, another hawk who was until recently the St. Louis Fed’s research director.

“Whatever you think of Bullard…the reality is he has been pretty spot on over the last year or so," economists at RBC Capital Markets wrote in a note to clients on Thursday. “In that regard, you cannot simply discount his musings as the rantings of an extreme hawk."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.