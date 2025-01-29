Mint Primer | RBI’s ₹1.5 trillion liquidity boost: How will it help?
Summary
- Bankers and economists believe that RBI’s actions are a clear signal of intent and set the stage for a rate cut. Injecting interbank liquidity is needed for policy transmission, they say.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a set of forex and money market measures that will collectively infuse ₹1.5 trillion over time, amid a clamour for liquidity from multiple bankers and money market participants. Mint explains the implications of the move.