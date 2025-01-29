Mint Primer | RBI’s ₹1.5 trillion liquidity boost: How will it help?

Why did the RBI take the measure?

Banking liquidity has been in a deficit of more than ₹1 trillion since mid-December 2024, after being in surplus between July and November. Average liquidity deficit in the interbank market crossed ₹3.3 trillion last week, thanks to heavy goods and services tax (GST) outflows. The liquidity deficit has been primarily because of RBI intervening heavily in the forex market to shore up the rupee over the last two years. However, the currency began depreciating sharply since September, as foreign portfolio investors aggressively sold Indian stocks. The deficit was also partly driven by slow government spending.

Why did the RBI take the measure? Banking liquidity has been in a deficit of more than ₹1 trillion since mid-December 2024, after being in surplus between July and November. Average liquidity deficit in the interbank market crossed ₹3.3 trillion last week, thanks to heavy goods and services tax (GST) outflows. The liquidity deficit has been primarily because of RBI intervening heavily in the forex market to shore up the rupee over the last two years. However, the currency began depreciating sharply since September, as foreign portfolio investors aggressively sold Indian stocks. The deficit was also partly driven by slow government spending.

What has the central bank announced? RBI announced three measures to boost liquidity. Firstly, the central bank said it will purchase government securities (G-Secs) worth ₹60,000 crore through open market operations (OMOs) in three tranches of ₹20,000 crore each. It will also conduct a 56-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction of ₹50,000 crore on 7 February and dollar-rupee sell swap auction of $5 billion for a tenor of six months on 31 January. Under the dollar-rupee swap, RBI will buy dollars from banks in exchange for rupee, which will release ₹43,000 crore of liquidity into the system. After six months, RBI will sell the dollars.

What other liquidity measures has RBI taken? The central bank cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points in December, announced daily VRRs and conducted secondary market OMO worth ₹10,000 crore this month. RBI appears to have changed it stance on forex management, allowing the rupee to depreciate gradually, thus preserving forex reserves and maintaining rupee liquidity.

How will the latest measures help? These measures are expected to infuse liquidity worth ₹1.5 trillion into the system over a period of time. They provide the durable liquidity that has been the biggest ask of bankers. However, it may not be enough to plug the liquidity gap of ₹3 trillion in the system. While RBI did secondary market OMOs last week, having a scheduled OMO calendar provides much-needed certainty to the market. The variable repo rate aims to ensure sufficient liquidity to meet banks’ needs till 31 March.

Is this a precursor to a rate cut? Bankers and economists believe that RBI’s actions are a clear signal of intent and set the stage for a rate cut. Injecting interbank liquidity is needed for policy transmission, they say. Some of them are even expecting a further cut in CRR by 50 basis points. Interestingly, RBI has scheduled the 56-day VRR on the day of the monetary policy announcement, also signalling the possibility of a rate cut. However, some analysts are deferring a rate cut with inflation continuing to be closer to 5% and the rupee depreciating to record lows.