The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has conducted a USD/INR sell-buy swap auction for $5 billion with banks to elongate the maturity profile of its forward dollar book.

Last month, the RBI had announced to undertake a USD/INR two-year sell/buy swap auction of $5 billion. In today's auction, the total amount bid by participants was $13.565 billion, the RBI said in a release.

The central bank received 246 bids but accepted 86 bids in the auction, an RBI release said. The bid to cover ratio was 2.71.

The 2-year USD/INR sell-buy swap auction was held to enable access to a wider set of market participants and smoothen receivables relating to forward assets.

Under a swap, a bank will buy US dollars from the RBI and simultaneously agree to sell the same amount of dollars at the end of the swap period. The auction cutoff will be based on the premium amount in paise terms up to two decimal points.

The RBI had a long forward book of $49.1 billion as of end-December, according to its latest bulletin. Of that, net $699 million long dollar positions were to mature in up to one month, $1.2 billion in more than one to three months, while $47.2 billion were to mature in more than three months to a year.

The move will suck out rupee liquidity and potentially create space for open-market bond purchases by the RBI, analysts said. The step also comes ahead of the mega Life Insurance Corp. of India share sale, which is expected to see major inflows.

