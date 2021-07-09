Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced the cut off yield for the new 10-year bond at 6.10% per annum higher than that of the current benchmark signalling a slight tolerance for higher yields after months of trying keep rates at 6% or less.

The RBI sold ₹14,000 crore of the new 2031 bond, as part of the ₹26,000 crore planned weekly government security auction. The central bank also sold ₹3000 crore of 2023 bonds at 4.3% and ₹9000 crore of 2061 bonds at 7.18%.

The previous 10-year benchmark paper has been trading in the secondary market at around 6.18%. Since 28th May’2021, the 10-year paper has either seen a devolvement of large bids or cancellation of the instrument. This is the first auction after 21 May’2021 when neither there is a devolvement of bids to primary dealers nor there is green shoe option which has been exercised for any instrument, said Care Ratings in its note.

According to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings, while the transition to a new benchmark is a standard procedure every year but it assumes significance as the market was not willing to accept a lower yield for the 5.85% paper with trading volumes also coming down. For a considerable period so far the RBI has been locked in a tussle with the bond market to keep yields below 6% and consequently keep the government’s borrowing costs low, despite rising inflation and supply concerns.

“This new paper at 6.1% is a signal to the market and also brings down the yield curve. It would need to be seen form Monday onwards whether this yield remains stable or moves up given that inflation threat is high. The CPI number to be announced on Monday will also provide some direction subsequently," he said. The government has so far raised ₹3.78 lakh crore in FY22. This is nearly 31.4% of the total budgeted borrowing limit of ₹12.05 lakh crore.

RBI and the bond market had entered into a tug of war over bond yields soon after the Union Budget when the government announced the ₹12 trillion government borrowing plan driven for need for higher public spending to boost growth during the pandemic . To keep the yields at desired levels the central bank has been buying G-sec in the secondary market deploying several strategies which include government security acquisition programme (GSAP) among others to keep the yields artificially anchored around the 6% mark and in the process buying almost 80% of the total 10-year benchmark bonds in circulation, which experts said has resulted in the paper becoming illiquid.

The bond yields had been rising over the past few weeks as inflation remained above the RBI’s targeted levels amid worries that rise in global crude oil prices would feed further into inflation. However, yields softened a bit after Governor Shaktikanta Das in an interview earlier this week said the RBI is committed to ensuring the lowest possible costs for the government’s borrowings.

( with Bloomberg inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.