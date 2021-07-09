RBI accepts cut off yield on new 10-year bond at 6.10%

RBI and the bond market had entered into a tug of war over bond yields soon after the Union Budget when the government announced the ₹12 trillion government borrowing plan driven for need for higher public spending to boost growth during the pandemic . To keep the yields at desired levels the central bank has been buying G-sec in the secondary market deploying several strategies which include government security acquisition programme (GSAP) among others to keep the yields artificially anchored around the 6% mark and in the process buying almost 80% of the total 10-year benchmark bonds in circulation, which experts said has resulted in the paper becoming illiquid.