Are we staring at another rate hike as early as next month?

The government’s National Statistical Office will release retail inflation data for April on 12 May.
RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC), through its 40 basis point (bps) repo rate hike on Wednesday, decided to reverse the cut effected during the pandemic in May 2020. However, this does not mean that the 75 bps reduction in March 2020 will be reversed in June, the person said on condition of anonymity. The MPC lowered rates by an aggregate of 115 bps in response to covid-19. One basis point is 0.01%.
“Suppose the inflation number in April is benign, then the central bank can just continue with the liquidity withdrawal," the person said.
Economists expect inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to be in the range of 7.4-7.6% in April. If the estimates are correct, another interest rate hike is almost certain in June. In the April monetary policy, the MPC projected inflation at 6.3% in the first three months of FY23 and the full fiscal at 5.7%. Although the projections made in the February policy were revised in April, it still was days before the March retail inflation came in at 6.95%.
Retail inflation has stayed above RBI’s flexible target in January, February and March. Under the monetary policy framework, the central bank has to maintain retail inflation in the 2% to 6% range, with the median target of 4%. Failing to meet the target for three consecutive quarters requires RBI to write to the Union government, offering reasons and remedial measures to bring back inflation within the targeted range.
According to the person cited above, the out-of-turn rate hike was meant to counter the sudden surge in inflation that could have led to the central bank missing its inflation target for two consecutive quarters. The person added that waiting for June could have led to chunkier hikes as the inflation situation substantially worsened owing to geopolitical tensions.
“The fact that the central bank has decided to do an off-cycle review only means that it wants to spread out the rate hikes, to the extent possible," the person said.
A couple of things were behind the out-of-turn rate action on Wednesday that spooked markets. First was the unexpected March inflation data, released a few days after the 8 April policy. Second, the central bank, the person said, has been tracking data from the ministry of consumer affairs, agricultural markets and other sources to observe that prices were on the rise, even more than was earlier expected.
Alarm bells also rang when Indonesia suddenly decided to ban palm oil exports, a decision that directly affects India.
“The MPC meeting in May was a way to ensure that the rate changes are smooth and are in small tranches, which would not have been possible if the central bank waited till the scheduled meeting in June," the person said.
The central bank has been indicating that the days of easy money policy are all but over as the war-induced factors push inflation up. On 8 April, the MPC indicated its intent to exit the “ultra-accommodative" stance it took during the pandemic and prioritize inflation over growth as runaway commodity prices threaten to upend its price stability goal.
Experts believe that the central bank will continue to hike rates in the coming meetings to reach pre-pandemic levels.
“With the current hike of 40 bps in repo rate to 4.40%, it seems the rate cycle has made a U-turn (from the steep cuts seen in early 2020), and the RBI would continue to increase the rates going forward and may reach the pre-pandemic level of 5.15% by end-March 2023," Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, State Bank of India said in a note on Wednesday.