Are we staring at another rate hike as early as next month?

Economists expect inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to be in the range of 7.4-7.6% in April. If the estimates are correct, another interest rate hike is almost certain in June. In the April monetary policy, the MPC projected inflation at 6.3% in the first three months of FY23 and the full fiscal at 5.7%. Although the projections made in the February policy were revised in April, it still was days before the March retail inflation came in at 6.95%.