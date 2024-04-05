RBI allows UPI payments at CDMs for cash deposits, says Guv Shaktikanta Das
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shanktikanta Das announced in the first meeting of FY24–25 to allow third-party UPI apps for payments.
In its first bi-monthly committee meeting for FY24–25, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday proposed to permit 3rd party UPI apps to make payments and cash deposits at Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) using UPI (Unified Payments Interface).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message