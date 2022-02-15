The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed till 30 September 2022 to follow new NPA upgradation norms, according to an official statement.

All lenders must upgrade NPAs only after all interest arrears and principal dues are paid, RBI said.

NBFCs have time till 30 September to put in place adequate systems in place, RBI further said.

RBI norms stipulate that loan accounts classified as NPAs may be upgraded as ‘standard’ asset only if entire arrears of interest and principal are paid by the borrower.

NBFCs shall have time till September 30, 2022 to put in place the necessary systems to implement this provision. All other instructions will continue to be applicable as per the timelines specified, RBI said.

