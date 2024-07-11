RBI allows resident Indians to open foreign currency accounts in GIFT City

  • RBI decided to allow authorised persons to facilitate remittances for availing financial services or financial products as per the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019 within IFSCs.

Livemint
First Published11 Jul 2024, 07:54 AM IST
RBI allows resident Indians to open foreign currency accounts in GIFT City
RBI allows resident Indians to open foreign currency accounts in GIFT City

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expanded the scope of remittances to International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) allowing Indian residents to open foreign currency accounts in GIFT City.

On Wednesday, RBI decided to allow authorised persons to facilitate remittances for availing financial services or financial products as per the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019 within IFSCs. 

The apex bank also permitted all current or capital account transactions, in any other foreign jurisdiction (other than IFSCs) through an Foreign Currency Account (FCA) held in IFSCs. 

For these permissible purposes, resident individuals can open Foreign Currency Account (FCA) in IFSCs, RBI said in a release.

At present, remittances under LRS to IFSCs can be made only for making investments in IFSCs in securities except those issued by entities/ companies resident in India (outside IFSC) and payment of fees for education to foreign universities or foreign institutions in IFSCs for pursuing certain courses.

“This decisive move aligns GIFT IFSC with other global financial centers, allowing resident investors to leverage our platform for a wider range of overseas investments and expenditures. By clarifying the use of LRS for investments and enabling transactions like insurance and education loan payments in foreign currency, the RBI has significantly enhanced the attractiveness and utility of GIFT IFSC,” said Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO, GIFT City.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 07:54 AM IST
HomeEconomyRBI allows resident Indians to open foreign currency accounts in GIFT City

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.00
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-3.8 (-2.21%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.95
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Bharat Electronics

333.70
03:58 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-0.85 (-0.25%)

Ashok Leyland

225.95
03:52 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.4 (-1.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Capri Global Capital

225.65
03:49 PM | 10 JUL 2024
11.15 (5.2%)

Vardhaman Textiles

532.60
03:47 PM | 10 JUL 2024
26 (5.13%)

India Cements

295.50
03:29 PM | 10 JUL 2024
13.85 (4.92%)

NLC India

276.40
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
12.9 (4.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue