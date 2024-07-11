RBI allows resident Indians to open foreign currency accounts in GIFT City

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expanded the scope of remittances to International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) allowing Indian residents to open foreign currency accounts in GIFT City. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, RBI decided to allow authorised persons to facilitate remittances for availing financial services or financial products as per the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019 within IFSCs.

The apex bank also permitted all current or capital account transactions, in any other foreign jurisdiction (other than IFSCs) through an Foreign Currency Account (FCA) held in IFSCs.

For these permissible purposes, resident individuals can open Foreign Currency Account (FCA) in IFSCs, RBI said in a release.

At present, remittances under LRS to IFSCs can be made only for making investments in IFSCs in securities except those issued by entities/ companies resident in India (outside IFSC) and payment of fees for education to foreign universities or foreign institutions in IFSCs for pursuing certain courses.

"This decisive move aligns GIFT IFSC with other global financial centers, allowing resident investors to leverage our platform for a wider range of overseas investments and expenditures. By clarifying the use of LRS for investments and enabling transactions like insurance and education loan payments in foreign currency, the RBI has significantly enhanced the attractiveness and utility of GIFT IFSC," said Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO, GIFT City.

