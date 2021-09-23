The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced simultaneous sale and purchase of government securities worth ₹15,000 crore under open market operations.

"As announced in Governor’s statement of June 04, 2021, the Reserve Bank will conduct open market purchase of government securities under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) for an aggregate amount of ₹15,000 crore on September 30, 2021," the Central bank said in a press release.

The reserve bank has taken the call after a review of current liquidity conditions and the exercise will be conducted on September 30. The Reserve Bank will buy and sell the G-Secs through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

Eligible participants can submit their bids/offers in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system between 10:00 am and 11:00 am on September 30.

The first such auction of ₹25,000 crore was held on April 15 under G-SAP 1.O. The RBI governor had then said that G-SAP has engendered a softening bias in G-sec yields which has continued since then.

Given the positive response from the market, the RBI has decided to conduct the second purchase of government securities for an aggregate amount of ₹35,000 crore on May 20.

