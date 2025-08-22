Who is Indranil Bhattacharyya? RBI appoints new MPC member ahead of October policy meeting

India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, 22 August 2025, appointed Indranil Bhattacharyya, executive director, as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which decides the key benchmark interest rates of the Indian economy.

“The Board approved the nomination of Shri Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director as an ex-officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee,” said RBI in an official announcement.

The central bank's board of directors announced its decision after the Governor, Sanjay Malhotra-led 18th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India at Lucknow on Friday, 22 August 2025.

Indranil Bhattacharyya will join the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) from its upcoming meeting, which is scheduled to be held somewhere between 29 September 2025 and 1 October 2025.

Who is Indranil Bhattacharyya? According to LinkedIn data, Indranil Bhattacharyya has held his current position as the Executive Director for the last six months, starting in March 2025.

Indranil Bhattacharyya is an industry veteran with more than 28 years in the central banking industry. The director started his career as a Research Officer at the Indian Institute of Capital Markets in 1995.

Later in 1996, Bhattacharyya joined the Reserve Bank of India as a Manager. He was later promoted to an Assistant General Manager role in 2004.

In 2009, he left RBI to join the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) as an Economic Expert, and after spending a little over five years he came back to India and rejoined the Reserve Bank of India.

Bhattacharyya rejoined the RBI as an Assistant General Manager in 2014 and was later promoted over to years to his current role as the Executive Director in 2025.