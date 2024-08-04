RBI August 2024 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Meeting: Date, time, and where to watch

  • RBI August 2024 MPC meeting: If the RBI decides to keep rates steady again, it will mark the ninth consecutive time the benchmark rate remains unchanged.

Published4 Aug 2024, 10:06 AM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC’s decision on August 8 at around 10 AM.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC's decision on August 8 at around 10 AM.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the current benchmark interest rate during its upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das, the meeting will start on August 6, with the interest rate decision to be announced on August 8. Since the repo rate was last increased to 6.5% in February 2023, it has remained unchanged in the subsequent eight bi-monthly meetings. If the RBI decides to keep rates steady again, it will mark the ninth consecutive time the benchmark rate remains unchanged.

RBI MPC date, time

Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC’s decision on August 8 at around 10 AM.

RBI MPC announcements: Where to watch

LiveMint.com: For real-time updates and coverage.

RBI Official Website: For press releases, policy statements, and meeting minutes.

Social Media: Follow RBI’s official Twitter and LinkedIn profiles for key updates.

Ministry of Finance: Provides links to RBI MPC announcements.

The RBI faces the challenge of deciding on interest rates amid ongoing inflation concerns, particularly food inflation. Retail inflation increased to 5.08% year-on-year in June, up from a 12-month low of 4.75% in May, primarily due to rising food prices that cost nearly 40% of the consumer price basket. Since March, CPI-based inflation has stayed below 5% and under 6% since September, remaining within the RBI's 2-6% tolerance range for the past ten months.

RBI June 2024 MPC

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by the RBI Governor, voted 4-2 to maintain the benchmark repo rate at 6.5% for the eighth consecutive time. The committee also decided to persist with its stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. The RBI has revised its GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 7.2%, up from the previous estimate of 7%. The inflation forecast for FY25 remains unchanged at 4.5%.

Upcoming RBI MPC Meetings

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has scheduled its future Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for October 7-9, December 4-6, and February 5-7, 2025.

First Published:4 Aug 2024, 10:06 AM IST
