The Reserve Bank of India has set a clear distinction between policy strategy and policy stance and that these can co-exist simultaneously, an SBI research report said after Central bank's dovish monetary policy announcement.

The RBI has surprised everyone with its status quo on rates and accommodative stance for the tenth time in a row and a lower forecast for inflation and growth for FY23.

The RBI has kept the repo and reverse repo rate unchanged for the tenth time in a row. Continued policy support was warranted for a durable and broadbased recovery, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said, noting an improving inflation outlook, prospects for economic growth and uncertainties posed by the fast spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the global economy.

Indian bond yields fell sharply in response to the Reserve Bank of India's more dovish than expected monetary policy. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 6.72% on Thursday, down 8 basis points on the day after earlier having dropped to a low of 6.69%. The yields had touched 6.88% on the Budget day when the government said it would borrow a record ₹14.3 lakh crore to fund its capex (capital expenditure) plans of ₹7.5 lakh crore.

SBI Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh expects the yields to decline further to settle at 6.55-6.6%. He also said that even though the market was surprised by the tone of the policy, the RBI may have moved ahead of the market in terms of expectations.

As a result, FY23 could usher in a new era of separate strategy and separate stance, an unconventional monetary policy setting in the true sense, Ghosh added.

Most market participants had expected the central bank to raise at least the reverse repo rate to normalise the policy corridor with the repo rate to pre-pandemic levels.

Citigroup Inc. and Standard Chartered Plc were among those calling out the projections as too dovish as fuel prices surge, cost pressures mount and demand rebuilds from the pandemic.

“RBI’s defense that it is not behind the curve comes from their own rigorous analysis and forecast on the likely inflation trajectory ahead," said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Ltd. “This assessment is markedly different from most of the private sector forecasts. It is then a matter really about who turns out to be right on the assessment eventually."

India is beginning to diverge from many other major global central banks, which now see price pressures as more entrenched and in need of action. Just hours after the RBI decision, the US reported consumer prices at a four-decade high in January, building a case for multiple rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.

Das and his colleagues said the nature of inflation in India was different from the experience of the US and other advanced economies. The central bank had also taken into account various scenarios for oil prices, which have been surging, and that making correct projections were a matter of credibility for the central bank, he said.

