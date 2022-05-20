OPEN APP
Home / Economy / RBI board approves 30,307 cr surplus transfer to govt
Listen to this article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today held a meeting of its Central Board of Directors in Mumbai. The meet was chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das.

 

The Board reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and the impact of recent geopolitical developments. It also discussed the working of the Reserve Bank during the year April 2021 – March 2022 and approved the Annual Report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the accounting year 2021-22.

The Board has approved the transfer of 30,307 crore as surplus to the Central Government for the accounting year 2021-22, while deciding to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.50%.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, Rajeshwar Rao, Rabi Sankar and other Directors of the Central Board, viz. Satish Marathe, Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi attended the meeting.

Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services also attended the meeting.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout