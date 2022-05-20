The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today held a meeting of its Central Board of Directors in Mumbai. The meet was chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The Board reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and the impact of recent geopolitical developments. It also discussed the working of the Reserve Bank during the year April 2021 – March 2022 and approved the Annual Report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the accounting year 2021-22.

The Board has approved the transfer of ₹30,307 crore as surplus to the Central Government for the accounting year 2021-22, while deciding to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.50%.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, Rajeshwar Rao, Rabi Sankar and other Directors of the Central Board, viz. Satish Marathe, Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi attended the meeting.

Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services also attended the meeting.