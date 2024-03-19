RBI Bulletin: From GDP growth to inflation - here are five key highlights
The central bank said in its monthly bulletin that the pace of global economic growth is waning, as even the most resilient economies experience a slowdown, and high-frequency indicators suggest a continued flattening in the foreseeable future.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Tuesday, released its monthly bulletin for March 2024 which highlighted India's GDP growth - state of the economy, pandemic-induced Policy Stimulus and Inflation and seasonality in key economic indicators.
