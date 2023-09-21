RBI can spend $30 billion of forex reserves to defend rupee: Deutsche Bank

RBI can spend $30 billion of forex reserves to defend rupee: Deutsche Bank1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Deutsche Bank Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can spend up to $30 billion from the over $594 billion of forex reserves to defend the domestic currency and even though the country will be left sufficient reserves to take care of import bills for next ten months, reported PTI.