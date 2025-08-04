Trump vs Powell puts spotlight on central banks’ independence: How does RBI score?
The Reserve Bank of India earns top marks for adopting a clear inflation-targeting mandate, maintaining an independent budget, and adhering to robust reporting standards. But its overall independence score is weighed down by government ownership and a board of directors appointed by the executive.
The very public friction between US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has once again thrust central bank independence into the spotlight. The underlying question is both simple and consequential: should elected leaders have a say in how central banks set interest rates?