RBI clearly signals policy normalisation is on: Economists, analysts

"But we must differentiate between transitory inflation in developed economies and at home. While developed economies has not seen inflation over 2 per cent even after incessant QE, here in India, it has been running close to 6 per cent for the last one year and almost all inflation prints, headline, core, rural and urban are converging at 6 per cent or upwards implying inflation numbers may not be transitory," Ghosh said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}