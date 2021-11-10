MUMBAI : While India’s food inflation has moderated, core and fuel inflation have remained elevated and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is keeping a close watch on these components, governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

That said, Das expects inflation to be in line with the monetary policy committee’s (MPC) projection of 5.3% in fiscal 2021-22. Inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), eased to 4.35% in September from 5.3% in August.

“So far as India has concerned, core inflation has remained elevated and that is a policy challenge and we are keeping a very close watch of the evolution of the core inflation. Fuel inflation has also remained elevated. Therefore, we are very watchful with regard to core and fuel inflation; food inflation seems to have stabilized," Das said at an event organized by Business Standard.

He added that the recent excise duty cut on petrol and diesel is significantly positive for inflation. The central bank had earlier reiterated that the need to lower fuel prices in order to contain inflation. In fact, in the October policy, Das said in his statement that efforts to contain cost-push pressures through a calibrated reversal of the indirect taxes on fuel could contribute to a more sustained lowering of inflation and an anchoring of inflation expectations.

“Positive developments (are) emanating from the petrol and diesel price reductions, which incidentally was not factored into the 5.3% projection (for FY22 inflation)," he said on Wednesday.

Last week, the government announced a ₹5 and ₹10 cut in petrol and diesel excise duties, respectively, leading to state government announcing subsequent cuts in value added tax (VAT) on fuel.

On Wednesday, governor said that in India, inflation originated from the rise in prices of food items like edible oil, pulses, and other goods like petrol and diesel also had their impact.

“Most of it was caused due to the supply side factors. So, supply side factors have been addressed by the government, particularly with reference to pulses and edible oils, and now very recently with reference to petrol and diesel," he said, adding that food inflation, by and large, looks to be now under control.

To be sure, he also cautioned that food inflation, though under control, has the uncertainty built in around unseasonal rains and unexpected weather events. Speaking on the global situation, Das pointed out risk factors like the sudden surge in energy prices, commodity prices and crude oil prices.

“At least some people say they seem to have peaked but these are markets where it is very difficult to project whether they have really peaked. Globally, inflation has to be very carefully watched. In a fast-changing scenario, one has to remain very careful and watchful of the global as well as the domestic situation," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.