RBI likely to cut rates amid easing inflation, slowing growth, more easing expected on growth concerns: Mint poll
Summary
- Only three out of the 10 economists polled expect a change in policy stance to ‘accommodative’ from ‘neutral’ at present
A combination of easing inflationary conditions and tightening economic growth may see India’s central bank cutting its policy rate in the upcoming meeting of its rate-setting panel, according to a Mint poll of 10 economists. Added expectation: more rate cuts may happen this year than earlier anticipated.