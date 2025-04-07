Slowing growth, more cuts

At the same time, economists, who earlier expected RBI to cut rates once or twice more this year, now see more cuts happening, and are pencilling in a 75-100 bps rate cut through the calendar year as they expect a possible economic slowdown in India due to the reciprocal tariffs announced by the US last week. To be sure, the RBI’s MPC meets once every two months or six times a year to decide on resetting policy rates.