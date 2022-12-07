Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Economy / RBI cuts FY23 GDP growth forecast to 6.8%

RBI cuts FY23 GDP growth forecast to 6.8%

1 min read . 11:11 AM ISTLivemint
India is seen as a bright spot in a gloomy world.

  • The RBI Governor said that the Indian economy remains resilient

The RBI cut its FY23 GDP growth rate forecast to 6.8% from 7% earlier.  The RBI Governor said that the Indian economy remains resilient and the country is seen as a bright spot in a gloomy world.

The RBI cut its FY23 GDP growth rate forecast to 6.8% from 7% earlier.  The RBI Governor said that the Indian economy remains resilient and the country is seen as a bright spot in a gloomy world.

The World Bank on Tuesday revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 per cent for 2022-23 from its earlier estimate of 6.5 per cent, saying the economy was showing higher resilience to global shocks.

The World Bank on Tuesday revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 per cent for 2022-23 from its earlier estimate of 6.5 per cent, saying the economy was showing higher resilience to global shocks.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In its last policy statement on September 30, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee projected GDP growth for the 2022/23 financial year (April-March) at 7% and retail inflation at 6.7%.

The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase, amid expectations that inflation has likely peaked and concerns around economic growth resurfaced.

The monetary policy committee (MPC), comprising three members from the RBI and three external members, raised the key lending rate or the repo rate to 6.25% in a majority decision. Five of the six members voted in favour of the decision.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP