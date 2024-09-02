RBI deputy governor cautions fintech platform lenders on privacy concerns during loan recovery

RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J flagged that fintech operators in the digital lending segment are giving out loans to customers with poor credit profiles and later using aggressive recovery tactics

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published2 Sep 2024, 05:39 PM IST
RBI deputy governor cautions fintech platform lenders on privacy concerns during loan recovery(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

India's digital lending infrastructure has made the loan sanctioning system online. Yet, loan recovery still needs a “feet on the street” approach, Swaminathan J, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said at a media event on Tuesday, September 2, according to news agency ANI.

According to the ANI report, the deputy governor flagged that fintech operators in the digital lending segment are giving out loans to customers with poor credit profiles and later using aggressive recovery tactics.

Also Read | Armed with RBI sanction, first fintech self regulator to ramp up enforcement

“While loan sanctioning and disbursement have become increasingly digital, effective collection and recovery still require a 'feet on the street' and empathetic approach. Many fintech platforms operate on a business model that involves extending small-value loans to customers often with poor credit profiles,” Swaminathan J said.

Fintech platforms' business models

The central bank deputy governor highlighted that many fintech platforms' business models involve providing small-value loans to customers with poor credit scores. This has fueled the rise of aggressive recovery strategies, which sometimes cross ethical boundaries.

Also Read | UPI likely to grow further in several countries: RBI Governor

Swaminathan also flagged a concerning practice of invasion of customers' privacy. According to the report, recovery agents access borrowers' personal data and contacts and use them as threats.

The deputy governor, quoted in the report, cautioned that these recovery tactics breach the individual's right to privacy and risk damaging the reputation of the regulated lenders associated with the fintech platforms.

Swaminathan focused on the RBI's regulations on outsourcing, which state that the regulated entities are accountable for every action taken by their outsourced agents, as per the report.

Also Read | RBI MPC Minutes: Growth allows policy to focus on disinflation; 5 key highlights

The digitisation step allows banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to leverage the data for more insights into their customer needs and behaviours, which can be used to make tailor-made products aside from better risk management and compliance, according to the report.

RBI's role as a regulator is to provide guidelines and frameworks that encourage innovation and manage risks effectively. The primary goal of RBI, reported the agency, quoting the deputy governor, is to ensure the stability and integrity of the system and not to affect business operations.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyRBI deputy governor cautions fintech platform lenders on privacy concerns during loan recovery

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    3.75 (1.5%)

    Tata Steel

    152.85
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -2.5 (-0.84%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.70
    03:48 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    1.75 (0.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jio Financial Services

    344.65
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    22.9 (7.12%)

    Aegis Logis

    802.95
    03:40 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    50.5 (6.71%)

    Adani Power

    670.45
    03:57 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    38.5 (6.09%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,945.20
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    104.75 (5.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue