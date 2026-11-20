Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that resident individuals exporting services will not have to file a separate export declaration form (EDF), while companies and other non-individual exporters will need to submit one only when the value of an individual inward remittance exceeds ₹10 lakh.

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The clarification is expected to ease compliance for smaller service exporters and provide banks greater clarity on processing overseas payments.

In its frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the foreign exchange management of export and import of goods and services regulations, the central bank said the EDF requirement would apply only to service exporters other than resident individuals, for which the value of each inward remittance exceeds ₹10 lakh or its equivalent in foreign currency.

EDF Exemption The new regulations were notified in January 2026 and came into effect on 1 October.

Under the earlier process, resident individuals providing services to overseas clients had to furnish transaction-related information to their authorised dealer (AD) bank to receive and credit foreign payments. The RBI has now clarified that this information will be sufficient and will be treated as submission of the EDF.

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“For resident individuals, the EDF is deemed to be submitted when they provide the necessary details to their AD, as was being provided hitherto, for realizing the inward remittance and crediting their bank account,” the RBI said.

The distinction is important for banks because they will not have to insist on a separate EDF for every service export transaction. However, non-individual exporters, including companies and other entities, will have to file the form if an individual inward remittance exceeds ₹10 lakh.

The RBI has also clarified that such exporters must submit the EDF before the bank credits the inward remittance to their account. This requirement will not apply to resident individuals or non-individual exporters receiving remittances of up to ₹10 lakh.

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The central bank has also simplified the reporting process for software exporters. The earlier requirement to file the SOFTEX form with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has been discontinued from 1 October. Non-individual software exporters operating in the domestic tariff area can now submit the EDF to any authorised dealer bank or STPI. Exporters operating from special economic zones can submit it to the respective Development Commissioner.

For service exports, non-individual exporters crossing the ₹10 lakh threshold must generally file the EDF within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised.

For services other than software, the form may alternatively be submitted on or before the date payment is received. For advance payments, including software exports, the deadline is 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is issued.

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The RBI has also given banks some flexibility by allowing them to extend the EDF submission deadline if an exporter explains the reasons for the delay and the bank finds the request reasonable.

The FAQs further clarify the reporting responsibilities of banks. Even where an EDF is not required, authorised dealer banks must report inward and outward remittance details in the Export/Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (E/IDPMS). This means exemption from filing the form does not translate into an exemption from transaction reporting by banks.

Banks must also publish their trade-related policies and the main features of their standard operating procedures on their websites, enabling exporters and importers to understand the documentation, timelines and processes applicable to their transactions.

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The new regulations are part of the RBI’s broader effort to simplify India’s cross-border trade framework. They consolidate more than 150 earlier circulars into a single regulatory framework and delegate several transaction-related approvals, previously handled by the central bank, to authorised dealer banks.

About the Author Subhana Shaikh Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven ...Read More ✕ Subhana Shaikh Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.



She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.



At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.



Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.