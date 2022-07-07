RBI eases forex rules to defend currency

“The measures are fundamentally good to attract capital, in our view, but may take some time to have an impact as the pressure on the rupee is primarily coming from the large sticky current account deficit, not just capital outflows. Also, the government’s previously announced additional export taxes on oil and petroleum products, increased import duty on gold and levy on domestic oil production should help improve sentiment, but the fundamental pressure on the foreign exchange may persist for some time, perhaps until there is a material correction in commodity prices," said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist, Barclays Bank.