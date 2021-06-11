RBI extends risk based internal audit system to all housing finance firms

The Reserve Bank of India extended the the Risk Based Internal Audit (RBIA) rules to Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) on Friday.

The RBI said that all deposit taking HFCs, irrespective of their size, and non-deposit taking HFCs with asset size of ₹5,000 crore and above would come under the Risk Based Internal Audit (RBIA) rules.

" The above-mentioned entities shall put in place a RBIA framework by June 30, 2022, in accordance with the provisions of the aforesaid circular," RBI said in a statement.

Earlier, RBIA was applicable for only selected non-bank lenders and urban co-operative banks.

This year, in February, the RBI launched RBIA system with a view to enhance the quality and effectiveness of their internal audit system.

All the deposit-taking non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and the ones with an asset size of over ₹5,000 crore, and urban co-operatives banks (UCBs) with assets of over ₹500 crore will have to migrate to the new system, RBI had said in its February's circular.

The entities have to implement the RBIA framework by March 31, 2022.

The central bank said the RBIA is an audit methodology that links an organisation's overall risk management framework. It provides an assurance to the board of directors and the senior management on the quality and effectiveness of the organisation's internal controls, risk management and governance-related systems and processes, it added.

The internal audit function is an integral part of sound corporate governance and is considered as the third line of defence, it said.

A shift to a framework that focuses on the evaluation of the risk management systems and control procedures in various areas of operations, in addition to transaction testing, will help in anticipating areas of potential risks and mitigating such risks, the RBI said.

RBIA should undertake an independent risk assessment for the purpose of formulating a risk-based audit plan, which considers the inherent business risks emanating from an activity/location and the effectiveness of the control systems for monitoring such inherent risks, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.